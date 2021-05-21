Crushing Seeds is Easy with Vitamix 5300

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Crushing seeds in any ordinary blender can be difficult as they don’t have razor-sharp blades installed in them. Also, their motors are not powerful enough to pulverize and crush the seeds and other solid ingredients but this is not the case in Vitamix 5300. The Vitamix 5300 blender is one of the best blenders from the Vitamix Classic Blender series and is highly known to perform functions that an ordinary blender can’t do.

The Vitamix offers a wide range of professional-grade blenders and all of them can perform and pulverize the seeds like they are nothing. But today we will talk about the Vitamix 5300 blender and will tell you about the complete specs and features of this beautiful blender and how it can be helpful for you in your kitchen.

The Vitamix 5300 blender comes up with a broad shape container that is 64-oz in size and is big enough to make large batches of recipes that you can store and can use later. Also, thanks to its big-sized container you can make recipes for your entire family or a small house party. This will surely save your time and you won’t have to prepare the recipes again and again in small batches. Moreover, this container is made up of BPA plastic-free material which makes it toxicity proof and ensures that the user won’t get any type of chemical in their blended recipes.

The motor base of the Vitamix 5300 blender is wide in shape to give it more stability and to make it less vibrant during the blending process. The material used in the construction of the motor base is of high quality and makes it more durable and strong. Inside the motor base, there is a powerful 2.2 horsepower motor that generates enough force for the blades so that they can easily crush any hard ingredient you through on them. This motor has equipped with the latest technology and 99.99% copper wiring and produces around 2180 horsepower. The motor of this power can easily over-heat and that Vitamix has installed a radial cooling fan in the motor base so that the motor won’t overheat during the blending process and ensures user safety.

Furthermore, there are 10-variable speed controls available in the blender which you can change during the blending process. You just have to rotate the dial on the motor base to adjust the speed of your blending and you are good to go. Due to its 10 speed controls, you can adjust the speed of every blending to get the texture you want. Also, there is a pulse feature available in the blender by which you can manually blend your ingredients by simply tapping the button on the motor base. This gives you total control over the blending.

The blades in the Vitamix 5300 are of 4-inches in diameter and made up of hardened stainless steel. They are also equipped with the latest hammer mill and laser cut technology to ensure smooth and constant blending every time you use them.

This beautiful blender can be a perfect assist for any home chef and will surely save your time. Also, it will help you with your kitchen chores and will ease your cooking experience.